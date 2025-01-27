NCC’s tariff adjustment gets crucial backing amid rising costs

The Concerned Citizens Forum (CCF) has backed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) amid public criticism of recent telecommunications tariff adjustments.

Speaking in Abuja, the group described the changes as essential for maintaining the telecom sector's stability and long-term sustainability.

Opialu Fabian, the group’s National President, clarified that the NCC acted within its legal mandate, citing the Nigerian Communications Act of 2003, which requires the commission to balance the interests of operators, consumers, and the industry.

"The NCC’s primary obligation is to establish a sustainable telecommunications environment that encourages innovation, inclusion, and consumer protection," Fabian stated.

The adjustment follows nearly a decade without tariff reviews despite rising operational costs.

CCF highlighted inflation, naira devaluation, surging energy prices, and the rising cost of imported telecom equipment as key challenges faced by telecom operators.

“The NCC approved a modest adjustment capped at 50%, far below the over 100% increase initially requested by operators,” Fabian explained.

The group emphasised that this change benefits operators and enhances service quality, network reliability, and rural connectivity.

Consumers are expected to see better value, while operators gain resources for infrastructure upgrades and innovation.

“The NCC’s decision aligns with international best practices and strengthens Nigeria’s telecom sector globally,” the group noted.

CCF commended the NCC for transparency, urging operators to educate the public on new rates and provide affordable service plans.

The group also lauded President Tinubu’s economic reforms for fostering growth in the telecom industry.