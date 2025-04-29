'Enough is enough': Seyi Tinubu denies plot to kill NANS leader

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has strongly denied allegations that he orchestrated a violent disruption at the recent inauguration of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) leadership in Abuja, calling the claims “fake news” and defamatory.

The newly elected NANS President, Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, alleged in a phone interview with SaharaReporters that Seyi Tinubu led armed thugs to the Wells Carlton Hotel in Asokoro to halt the event.

Isah claimed the president’s son surrounded the venue with security operatives, locked it down, and even threatened his life by standing outside his hotel room.

Seyi Tinubu Labels Allegation "Fake News"

Reacting via Instagram on Tuesday, April 29, Seyi Tinubu firmly denied the accusations.

“Enough is enough with these fake stories and defamation of my character,” he wrote, sharing a screenshot of the report and branding it “fake news.”

Independent sources who attended the event said there was no indication that Seyi Tinubu was present, nor were there reports of a security breach.

Political observers have attributed the controversy to ongoing factional disputes within NANS, which have caused tension since the convention earlier this year.

Efforts to reach Comrade Isah for further comments were unsuccessful as of press time. However, sources close to Seyi Tinubu have indicated that legal action may be taken if defamatory claims persist.