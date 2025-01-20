VIDEO: Wike rejects reconciliation with Rivers Governor Fubara

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has ruled out resolving his dispute with Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara, citing the latter's disregard for President Bola Tinubu’s directives.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Sunday, January 19, Wike expressed disappointment over Fubara’s alleged refusal to fully comply with Tinubu’s proposals to address their conflict.

“I’m wondering, what conflict to resolve? Mr President, in his wisdom, called all parties. He said withdraw the impeachment notice, you go and do this, you go and do that, but they never returned to him,” Wike said.

Wike questions Fubara’s defiance of Tinubu’s directives

The minister criticised Fubara and his supporters for their handling of the president’s intervention.

He highlighted the apparent lack of follow-through on Tinubu’s instructions, stating, “The Assembly withdrew the impeachment notice; you did one and two, and then you sent people to go to court. Have you gone back to Mr President to tell him we can’t do three and four? Nothing.”

Wike described the situation as unprecedented, adding, “I have never seen this in my life — for a president to call parties, and one party goes back and says it’s political. Who does that?”

The feud, which reportedly stems from a power struggle over the control of Rivers State’s political resources, has intensified since Fubara’s inauguration.

Despite Tinubu’s intervention, the rift appears far from resolved, with Wike adamant about his stance.