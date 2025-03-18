State of Emergency: Tinubu appoints Vice Admiral Ibas as interim governor in Rivers State

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the entire State House of Assembly for six months.

The move follows prolonged political tensions in the oil-rich state.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, Tinubu announced that Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) has been appointed as the Administrator of Rivers State to oversee governance and restore stability.

The judiciary, however, will continue to function without interference.

"In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State," Tinubu said.

The President clarified that the Administrator will not enact new laws but may issue regulations necessary for governance, subject to approval by the Federal Executive Council.

Tinubu reassured citizens that the declaration was made to ensure peace and order.

"It is my fervent hope that this inevitable intervention will help to restore peace and order in Rivers State by awakening all the contenders to the constitutional imperatives binding on all political players in Rivers State in particular and Nigeria as a whole."

The emergency declaration has been officially published in the Federal Gazette and submitted to the National Assembly as mandated by the Constitution.