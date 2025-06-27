Report unearths fresh threats, concerns over 2027 election

Yiaga Africa has raised serious concerns about Nigeria's democratic future, warning that the 2027 general elections risk being compromised by an emerging one-party dominance, growing poverty, insecurity, and plummeting public trust in the electoral process.

The civil society organisation (CSO) made these revelations in a report titled State of Election Integrity in Nigeria, released on Friday, June 27.

The report details mounting threats to electoral competitiveness, including mass defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), internal party crises, and misuse of incumbency powers.

“The strategic use of incumbency power appears to be facilitating a shift toward one-party dominance, rather than a natural consequence of Nigeria’s First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) electoral system.

“This trend suggests an attempt to predetermine the outcome of the 2027 general election,” the report states.

Yiaga Africa cited the recent defection of key opposition figures such as Governors Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, as well as former Delta governor and 2023 PDP vice-presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, as examples of a political landscape tilting heavily toward the APC.

The report also noted defections by several lawmakers in the National Assembly.

According to the organisation, these defections appear to be driven by internal disunity in opposition parties and what it describes as “a carrot-and-stick approach” by the ruling party.

“Opposition governors seeking re-election are reportedly being promised automatic tickets and federal support,” the report alleges.

Yiaga further warned that these developments threaten political plurality and could erode electoral integrity in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Poverty, Disinformation, and AI Exploitation Also Raise Red Flags

Beyond party defections, the report highlighted the growing issues of poverty, insecurity, and disinformation, including the use of artificial intelligence, as critical challenges that could compromise the integrity of the election process.

“This election might be the most monetised in Nigeria’s history. The hunger in the land is making citizens vulnerable to manipulation,” said Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, during the report presentation.

The report warned that political actors could exploit economic hardship to trade food for votes, further compromising electoral credibility.

Plunging Trust in INEC, Worsening Insecurity Threaten Voter Participation

INEC and security agencies have been urged to remain partisan and diligent during the Edo governorship election. [Getty Images]

Another area of concern is the rapidly declining public trust in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Trust in the electoral process has plummeted. Citizens no longer believe in the fairness of the system,” Itodo said, referencing post-2023 election sentiments and recent polls in Kogi and Edo states.

The CSO also cited insecurity across multiple regions, including widespread violence and kidnappings, as obstacles to safe and inclusive elections.

“Insecurity affects candidates, voters, and the electoral commission’s ability to operate effectively,” the report notes.

Recommendations for Rebuilding Confidence

Yiaga Africa urged the implementation of timely electoral reforms, closer scrutiny of INEC appointments, the passage of special seat bills for women, and rebuilding public confidence through off-season elections.

While President Bola Tinubu has dismissed suggestions of a one-party state and pledged support for multiparty democracy, he also publicly mocked opposition parties for failing to manage internal disputes, a posture Yiaga suggests may undermine true political competition.