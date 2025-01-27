Fresh report exposes INEC, Police in alleged Edo election fraud

A damning investigation by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) has unveiled allegations of widespread manipulation in the Edo State governorship election held on September 21, 2024.

The report accuses the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian Police of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure the victory of its candidate, Monday Okpebholo.

The election was marred by voter suppression, falsification of results, and violence. The key allegations centre on Etsako West Local Government Area, a stronghold of former Governor and APC leader Adams Oshiomhole.

According to FIJ, the APC secured 32,107 votes against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s 17,483 votes through irregularities.

The PDP obtained a Certified True Copy of the collation results, labelled as a “Replacement Copy” and lacking INEC’s official stamp.

On September 22, chaos erupted at the Auchi Council Hall when gunfire disrupted collation, resulting in the shooting of deputy local government chairman Benji Ojietu, who blamed the police for the attack.

The report also implicates prominent APC figures, including Dennis Idahosa, the current deputy governor, and Nosa Adams, a party leader in Egor Local Government.

Allegations against INEC

Both allegedly orchestrated voter suppression and influenced INEC officials to falsify results . Despite the mandated use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for electronic result transmission, many polling units reverted to manual collation, creating opportunities for tampering.

INEC is further accused of withholding election materials despite court orders, frustrating the PDP’s legal challenge.

In Ikpoba Okha’s Oregbeni ward, 10,928 accredited votes were inexplicably cancelled. Across the state, reports of over-voting and strategic violence in PDP strongholds have raised questions about the election’s credibility.

Armed thugs reportedly disrupted voting with the tacit approval of security agencies. PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo described the election as “…the worst in the history of this country”, accusing INEC and the police of actively aiding the APC.

The PDP has filed a legal petition citing non-compliance with the Electoral Act and systemic irregularities.