El-Rufai launch fresh attack on APC - charges opposition to unite ahead of 2027

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing it of abandoning its founding principles and fostering poor leadership.

Speaking at a national conference in Abuja on strengthening democracy, El-Rufai described the current state of governance and opposition in Nigeria as a “national emergency.”

El-Rufai highlighted the lack of internal democracy within the APC , saying, “No party organ has met in two years—no caucus, no NEC, nothing. You don’t even know if it is a one-man show; it’s a zero-man show.”

He criticised the quality of leadership, attributing it to unqualified delegates, stating, “You cannot afford to have illiterates, semi-illiterates, and cunning people as your leaders. This is why we end up with the poor leadership we have today.”

Opposition Parties Must Unite to Save Democracy

Reflecting on the creation of APC, El-Rufai lamented its failure to resolve the issues it was established to combat, including corruption, economic instability, and insecurity.

“The problems that led to the creation of the APC remain unresolved, but I no longer believe the APC is interested in addressing them,” he said, adding that the distance between him and the party is widening.

El-Rufai called on opposition parties to form a broad coalition to challenge the ruling party.

“There are internal mercenaries in the PDP hired to destroy the party. The Labour Party faces similar issues,” he alleged, quoting Peter Obi’s concerns about his party’s internal state.

Citing a poll showing 75% of voters might abstain from the 2027 elections, he warned, “We don’t want military rule, but civilians behaving like the military in their babbar riga and suits is equally dangerous.”

El-Rufai urged immediate action to prevent history from repeating itself.