ADC stakeholders warn against imposition ahead of 2027 polls

Stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Coalition in Kaduna State have issued a passionate call for protection from intolerance and political manipulation, urging the party’s national leadership under Senator David Mark to safeguard internal democracy ahead of the 2027 elections.

At a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, July 14, coalition leaders comprising members from the APC, PDP, LP, and the ADC declared their commitment to creating a political environment defined by inclusion and democratic values.

Key ADC leaders at the event included Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, Mr Patrick Didam, and Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman. They were supported by prominent political figures such as Senator Nenadi Usman, the Labour Party’s National Chairman, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, and Alhaji Shuaibu Idris Mikati, who all endorsed the statement through their representatives.

“As stakeholders in Kaduna State, we appeal to the national leadership for protection to avoid another political disappointment. We reject lawlessness, imposition, and discrimination,” they said in a joint statement.

Godfather Politics Rejected and Push for New Political Culture

The forum warned that any attempt to reduce the ADC into a godfather-driven structure would derail efforts to build a credible alternative.

“The Coalition and ADC must not operate in a mode where one leader monopolises decision-making, imposes delegates, or handpicks candidates,” the statement read.

They stressed the importance of allowing the majority opinion to shape party decisions, encouraging openness and freedom of expression in internal debates.

Emphasising the need for a change in political culture, the stakeholders urged aspiring members across Kaduna’s 23 LGAs to register when the party opens its books.

“Our vision is to build a political platform based on equal opportunity, mutual respect, and unity,” they added.