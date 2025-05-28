PDP National Secretary rejects coalition, blasts Govs Makinde, Mbah for party crisis

The embattled National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has remained defiant despite pressure from some party leaders who are calling for his resignation.

He made this known while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, describing the internal tussle in the PDP as politically motivated and lacking constitutional justification.

Anyanwu insisted he remains the substantive PDP National Secretary, vowing not to leave the position until his tenure expires.

“There is no vacancy in the office of the National Secretary of the PDP. I remain the substantive National Secretary whose tenure runs until December 2025,” he said.

The PDP chieftain maintained that he only took a leave of absence from office to contest the 2023 governorship election in Imo State, of which he formally notified the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his decision.

“I wrote to the party and to INEC before proceeding on leave. That letter was acknowledged. My deputy only acted on my behalf. At no time did I resign my position,” he explained.

The former senator argued that the National Secretary position was zoned to the South and micro-zoned to the South-East, with Imo State as the designated source of nomination.

Therefore, Anyanwu questioned why some leaders are pushing for a replacement from Enugu State in the person of Sunday Ude-Okoye.

“If the zoning principle is to be respected, any replacement must come from Imo State, not Enugu. Governor Mbah is pushing for a replacement that violates the PDP’s own zoning formula,” Anyanwu stated.

Anyanwu accuses Governors Makinde and Mbah of a coup

The embattled National Secretary accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, of spearheading a coordinated plot to oust him before the expiration of his tenure.

He also alleged that a former South-East National Vice Chairman, Hon. Ali Odefa, was the brain behind the campaign against him, misleading Governor Mbah and others with false information.

“Odefa’s tenure expired in March. He was expelled from the party and the High Court confirmed it. He has no business attending or convening any PDP meeting,” he explained.

Anyanwu alleged further that Makinde and Mbah conspired to insert Ude-Okoye into the position of Secretary through the back door, including manipulating party staff and using unauthorised meeting venues.

“How can governors gang up to insert someone as Secretary? This is the height of impunity. Staff were sponsored, and processes were bypassed,” he lamented.

He reiterated that he and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, have no allegiance, insisting that their friendship has never interfered with his loyalty to the PDP.

According to him, “I can never deny my friend. After political offices, life continues. I’m not the type to sacrifice loyalty for convenience.”

The party chieftain also rejected the reported impending coalition or merger involving the PDP, declaring that the party isn't part of any alliance discussions.