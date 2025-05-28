'Wike is a disaster' – Lamido demands FCT minister's expulsion from PDP

The crisis within Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has deepened as former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido launched a scathing attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, calling him a "disaster" and vowing to boycott all party meetings until Wike and others he described as “impostors” are expelled.

Lamido was notably absent from Tuesday’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, where the PDP attempted to address mounting internal divisions.

Speaking to journalists, Lamido said he could not attend sessions where "fake members" are given legitimacy.

“Wike is a disaster and a product of the PDP, the party that made him important. But now, he aims to ruin it. I refuse to attend PDP meetings when they have fake members there. I am still a loyal member, but I won’t dignify this nonsense,” Lamido said.

He also condemned the recent closure of the PDP national secretariat by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, linking the move to Wike’s alleged abuse of power.

“Shutting down the PDP secretariat, the very institution that aided your political career, is un-African, un-Nigerian, and a huge abuse of power.

“Wike’s mindset is flawed; he lacks the cultural and moral foundation that our political tradition requires,” Lamido declared.

Lamido accused the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) of enabling anti-party behaviour by failing to expel key figures, including Wike and former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, who endorsed President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election.

“What is the NWC afraid of exactly? If this party is to survive, it must cleanse itself,” he warned.

Lamido praised President Tinubu for issuing a 14-day ultimatum to FCT land defaulters but suggested Wike’s actions were an attempt to curry favour with the president—an effort he predicted would fail.

“Ironically, the man Wike is trying to impress was the one who called him to order. Even Tinubu is beginning to see that Wike is unreliable,” Lamido added.