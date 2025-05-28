Makinde, Wike's camp trade tackles as PDP crisis deepens

A fresh wave of tension has erupted within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s camp has launched a scathing attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, accusing him of engineering the party’s internal crisis.

Mr. Dare Adeleke, Special Adviser to Governor Makinde on Federal Constituency Matters, alleged that Wike is actively working to weaken the PDP in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Adeleke, Wike’s ultimate goal is to eliminate political opposition and solidify APC as the country’s only political party.

“I strongly condemn Governor Nyesom Wike’s undemocratic and arrogant remarks,” Adeleke said, responding to Wike’s recent threats to abandon reconciliation efforts within the PDP.

“He has turned governance into a personal enterprise. I believe President Bola Tinubu should call him to order.”

Adeleke further suggested that Wike’s manoeuvres are aimed at clearing the path for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“How can someone, over personal grievances, seek to destroy political parties?” he queried.

The aide also accused Wike of hypocrisy and sabotage, claiming the minister is secretly obstructing party unity while publicly blaming others.

He cited alleged efforts by Wike to stall the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and disrupt operations at the party’s national secretariat.

“He behaves as if governance in this country revolves solely around him. We thank Governor Seyi Makinde, who has remained resolute and committed to the truth,” Adeleke said.