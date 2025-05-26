2027: Saraki responds to Wike's PDP exit

As internal tensions continue to roil the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Senate President and head of the party's reconciliation committee, Senator Bukola Saraki, has responded to the sudden withdrawal of Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, from ongoing peace efforts.

Wike’s dramatic exit from the PDP peace process was announced Sunday in a strongly worded statement. He blamed Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi for allegedly fueling the internal crisis that has long plagued the opposition party.

Reacting through his spokesperson, Yusuf Olaniyonu, Saraki downplayed the impact of Wike’s withdrawal but acknowledged that it signals a need for deeper efforts.

“Wike’s pulling out of the arrangement is not really a setback… It’s just an indication that we still need to do more work and intensify more efforts,” Saraki stated.

He emphasised that as a mediator, he must remain neutral and not respond to every provocation.

“A mediator cannot be seen reacting to every issue arising from conflicts… otherwise, in the process of speaking, he may say something that the various parties may misinterpret.”

Saraki also warned sternly about the implications of allowing the PDP to disintegrate, reminding Nigerians of its historic role in the country’s democracy.

“The alternative to PDP is a one-party state… Out of the three parties with which we started this democracy, AD is gone, APP is gone.

“So, this is the only legacy party remaining. Allowing it to die will be a major setback for democracy,” he said.