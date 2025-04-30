Obi will beat Tinubu in 2027 without a coalition or PDP alliance - NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed strong confidence in Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential flagbearer, to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 without joining any coalition.

This is coming amid reported talks of a mega coalition to wrest power from Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recently, a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and a former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, disclosed that plans were afoot for opposition figures to coalesce under one platform to challenge the ruling party.

This has led to a reported series of strategic meetings between opposition politicians to actualise the plan.

However, Theophilus Ndubuaku, Deputy President of the NLC Political Commission, insisted that Obi doesn't need to join such a coalition to unseat Tinubu in a transparent poll because the Labour Party leader remains a likeable politician.

He also ruled out the possibility of Obi returning to the People's Democratic Party (PDP), describing the opposition party as “crisis-ridden and near empty.”

“Peter Obi doesn’t need any coalition to win the 2027 presidential election. He is a sellable candidate,” Ndubuaku told Punch.

The NLC chief stressed that Obi can leverage his local support and international connections to unseat President Tinubu in 2027, provided there is a free and fair contest.

“If you recall, he was already coasting to victory in the 2023 elections before the controversial glitches.

“He even defeated Tinubu in his own stronghold in Lagos, which shows Nigerians want him in power.

“For as long as INEC conducts a free and fair election, he will win. He can also leverage his local and international connections to make it happen.”

Obidients ready to ride or die for Obi

Recall that the Obidient Movement recently pledged its continued support for the former Anambra State Governor, irrespective of which political platform he chooses to run on for the 2027 election.

However, Ndubuaku claimed that Obi enjoys broad national appeal, cutting across all six geopolitical zones, adding that moving to the PDP will be counterproductive for him.

“No serious candidate will consider the PDP as a viable platform at this point,” he said.

“Obi is a disciplined man. If people are suggesting he return to the PDP, on what basis? Compare the PDP’s issues with those of the Labour Party.

“While LP’s crisis, centering around Julius Abure, has been settled by the Supreme Court, the PDP is still battling a hydra-headed crisis.

“Moving from LP to PDP would be like jumping from frying pan to fire.”

On concerns over zoning and power rotation between the North and the South, Ndubuaku downplayed the rhetoric, insisting Obi’s track record speaks for itself.

“The only reservation some people have is that if Obi wins, he could take the full eight years, which the north fears may disrupt the zoning balance,” he said.