Obi launches ID cards, online registration portal for Obidients

The Labour Party's flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has launched an online registration portal and identity cards for members of the Obidient Movement, also known as Obidients, in Nigeria and the diaspora.

The move was disclosed in a joint statement issued by the Obidient Movement’s National Coordinator, Dr Yunusa Tanko and its Director of Strategic Communications and Media, Nana Kazaure, in Abuja, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The statement noted that the identity card features a QR code in the bottom right corner for authentication and displays the Nigerian flag for local members. For those in the diaspora, it displays the flag of their country of residence.

“Obidient registration portal supports Nigerians and fellow Obidients living in the diaspora. You will observe that the ID has a flag on it. For example, if you’re not resident in Nigeria, the top right-hand corner will carry the flag of your country of residence," the statement partly read.

At the same time, the online portal features a QR code that allows users to verify the status of anyone claiming to be an Obidient before engaging in a business transaction or other dealings with that person.

“That way, we can all witness first-hand the embodying of our spirit of diversity, camaraderie, and unity and how far-reaching the messaging of the Obidient Movement is. The OBX is constant on the ID card. The Diasporan and Nigerian cards all start with the same prefix, which is "OBX".

“The QR code on the bottom right-hand corner is there to authenticate your card, which can be scanned with any QR scanner, such as a smartphone, to give Obidients a secure and confident way of interacting with one another.