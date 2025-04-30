Peter Obi’s 2023 Enugu campaign coordinator quits LP — declares new party

A prominent figure in the Labour Party (LP) and former Enugu campaign coordinator for Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Emeka Mamah, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the performance of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as the catalyst.

Mamah, also a former Commissioner for Environment and Rural Development, declared his move during a formal reception at the PDP state headquarters on Tuesday, April 29.

He praised Governor Mbah’s style of governance, saying it had restored faith in public leadership.

“The present governor has shown that governance can be different from what it used to be. His performance has touched many of us, and that’s why I, and many others, have decided to return to the PDP,” Mamah stated.

More LP defectors to PDP

Joining him was Barrister Titus Odo, the immediate past State Publicity Secretary of the LP and former chairmanship candidate in Igboeze North LGA, who also described his return to the PDP as a "homecoming."

“The achievements of the Mbah administration, and the influence of Barr. Chijioke Edeoga played a significant role in my decision,” Odo noted, urging public support for the governor's ongoing projects across the state.

Receiving the defectors, PDP state chairman Dr Martin Chukwuweike hailed the move as a reflection of Governor Mbah’s leadership.

“The governor’s philosophy of transparency, accountability, and transformational leadership has been the game changer,” he said, hinting at more high-profile defections to come.