Labour Party suspends Governor Otti, Senator Kingibe, 4 others indefinitely

The Labour Party has suspended six prominent members, including Abia State Governor Alex Otti and the sole Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, indefinitely over alleged anti-party activities.

Other suspended members are Abia Central Senator, Darlington Nwokocha, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, Hon. Amobi Ogah, and Hon. Seyi Sowunmi.

The decision is contained in a statement signed by Umar-Farouk Ibrahim, the National Secretary of the Julius Abure-led faction, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

According to the Labour Party National Executive Council (NEC), the decision followed recommendations of a five-person Disciplinary Committee set up on May 2, 2025, to probe alleged anti-party activities.

Ibrahim said the suspension takes immediate effect and bars the affected members from participating in any party activities.

“Recall that last Friday, 2nd of May 2025, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party set up a Five man Disciplinary Committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman, Dr.Ayo Olorunfemi, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the National Secretary and three others to investigate Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti and any other party members over allegations of anti party activities.

“The Disciplinary Committee has concluded its assignment and has submitted its report to the party leadership. The National Executive of the party met today, May 7th, 2025, and after exhaustive deliberation in line with powers donated to it by the Party Constitution, has ratified the recommendation as submitted by the Disciplinary Committee.

“Consequent upon that, the following members of the party have been suspended from the party and all its activities, indefinitely and with immediate effect. 1. Dr. Alex Otti; 2. Senator Ireti Kingibe; 3. Senator Darlington Nwokocha; 4. Hon. Victor Afam Ogene; 5. Hon. Amobi Ogah; 6. Hon. Seyi Sowunmi,” the statement read.

Labour Party disowns Nenadi Usman

Meanwhile, the party explained the omission of Nenadi Usman, its rival faction's Caretaker Committee chairman, from the suspension list, stating that she's not a registered member of the Labour Party, but a supporter of Peter Obi, its 2023 presidential flag-bearer.

“We are aware that she is a member of the Obidient Support group that worked and is still working for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate. We will therefore not honour her with any sanction being not a member of the party,” the statement noted.

Ibrahim claimed that Usman lacks the moral right to comment on corruption, citing her alleged plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and purported asset forfeitures.

“She should also tell Nigerians how she acquired her radio station in Kaduna, all her properties all over Nigeria and abroad, her companies in Cameroon, including her plantations. Nenadi Usman lacks the moral capacity to commence any probe or even talk about corruption,” he added.

The Labour Party reaffirmed its stance on political alliances, insisting that it would not join any coalition or merger ahead of the 2027 general elections.