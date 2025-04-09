New twist in Labour Party leadership tussle as Lamidi Apapa takes over

Another twist has emerged in the protracted battle for the Labour Party's soul, with Pa Lamidi Apapa announcing that he has taken over the party's leadership.

Apapa and his faction, who had disappeared from the political scene in the past year, reemerged on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, amid a scuffle between the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee and the Nenadi Usman Caretaker Committee.

Governor Alex Otti and Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential torchbearer in the 2023 election, support the latter.

In a unanimous verdict by a five-member panel on Friday, April 11, 2025, the apex court set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which had recognised Abure as the party’s national chairman.

The justices emphasised that party leadership disputes remain an internal affair, falling outside the jurisdiction of the courts.

The decision follows an appeal filed by Senator Nenadi Usman and another appellant, which the apex court found to be meritorious.

Apapa returns to claim Labour Party leadership

However, Apapa claimed that, as the party's most senior National Deputy Chairman, the Supreme Court judgment puts him in pole position to replace Abure.

He stated this in a statement signed by the factional National Publicity Secretary, Dr Abayomi Arabambi, in which he also announced that his National Working Committee, as of 2022, will officially meet next Monday (14th April 2025) to discuss zoning arrangements.

“Following the dismissal of the cross-appeal filed by the ousted former National Chairman, Bar Julius Abure, also by the Supreme Court on 4th April 2025, what this means is that all actions and decisions taken by Julius Abure since 4th April 2023 are null and void.

“Following the decision of the Supreme Court to set aside all judgments that recognise the leadership of Julius Abure as National Chairman, I, Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa, the most senior deputy national, and in consonance with our party constitution, Article 14 2(a)(b), hereby take over the running of the affairs of our great party with effect from today, in an acting capacity, and Alh Farouk Umar Ibrahim as National Secretary.

ALSO READ: Peter Obi breaks silence on Labour Party exit rumours