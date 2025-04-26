I remain firmly in Labour Party - Alex Otti shuts down rumoured defection to APC

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has debunked rumours suggesting he plans to dump the Labour Party for the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the speculation as false, baseless, and unfounded.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Governor Otti reaffirmed his commitment to the Labour Party, the platform that brought him to power, and assured Abians that he has no intentions of abandoning the mandate freely given to him.

Setting the record straight, Ekeoma explained that Governor Otti only attended a private birthday celebration hosted by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma after the National Economic Council meeting in Abuja. He stressed that there were no political meetings or discussions about defection as widely speculated.

“Governor Otti’s impressive performance and rising popularity are naturally attracting all kinds of admiration and political permutations, but he remains solidly with the Labour Party," the statement read.

The Governor also made it clear that any major political decision affecting the Abia people would not be taken behind closed doors or in secrecy. He emphasised that his loyalty lies first with Abians and their collective interest.

Warning against the early heating up of the political space, Otti advised that discussions should be centred more on governance and development rather than the 2027 elections, which are still years away.

“It would be unfair to the electorate if politics is allowed to dominate national discourse less than two years into this administration,” he added.

Governor Otti, who has won widespread praise for his reforms in Abia State, urged the public to disregard the rumours and remain focused on the ongoing transformation in the state.