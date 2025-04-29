'Governors don’t win elections, people do' - El-Rufai rubbishes defection wave

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has downplayed the political significance of recent high-profile defections, insisting that electoral victories in Nigeria are determined by the people, not by governors, presidents, or political godfathers.

Speaking to journalists in Kano State, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) chieftain stated that political movements by elite politicians have limited influence on grassroots voting outcomes.

“As far as I’m concerned, the defection of high-profile politicians is not the issue,” El-Rufai said.

“These defections are good for headlines and to sell newspapers, but politically on the ground, if you don’t have the people, your profile means nothing.”

His comments follow the defections of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former PDP vice-presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports also suggest that more governors and lawmakers may soon follow.

El-Rufai emphasised that real political power lies with the electorate.

“We want to return politics to the people, not to godfathers or so-called high-profile politicians.

“A governor has only one vote. Nigerians have millions. If the people say no, it’s over,” he said.

He pointed to his own experience as Kaduna State governor as evidence that incumbents don’t always carry the day.

“I fought hard to deliver the president in my state, but I lost,” he admitted. “Governors don’t determine election results — the people do.”