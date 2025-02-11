BREAKING: Kenneth Okonkwo officially dumps Labour Party

Former spokesperson for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has announced his resignation from the party, citing a leadership crisis and internal conflicts.

His resignation will take effect on 25 February 2025, exactly two years after the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 11, Okonkwo expressed his disappointment with the party's leadership, declaring that the Labour Party, as currently structured, is "non-existent."

Why I left LP

He lamented the failure to conduct congresses and criticised former National Chairman Julius Abure for allegedly prioritising personal interests over the party's survival.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Labour Party is non-existent as presently constituted,” Okonkwo asserted. “The tenure of ward, local government, and state executives has expired without congresses to renew their mandate.”

Allegations against LP leadership

He further accused Abure of blocking the legally constituted caretaker committee from operating, stating, “Abure and his colleagues, with the collaboration of outside forces, have launched unnecessary legal challenges against the caretaker committee, preventing it from functioning.”

Okonkwo also alleged that the party was being used to serve financial interests rather than preparing for the 2027 elections.

He criticised the lack of a strategic plan to position a strong southern candidate against President Bola Tinubu.

“My entrance into politics is for good governance, and I will continue to work for it. This aim can no longer be realised within the Labour Party,” Okonkwo affirmed.

With his departure, Okonkwo stated that he will now be free to align with other like-minded Nigerians to shape the nation’s political future.