2027: Fresh twist as APC declares presidential ticket open despite Tinubu's endorsement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has clarified that the 2027 presidential ticket remains open to all interested aspirants, despite a wave of endorsements for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, APC’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Mohammad Argungu, stressed that the party would not shut its doors to competition during the primaries.

He said while Tinubu had earned wide recognition for his performance in office, the APC remained committed to democratic principles.

“We will definitely not close our doors (to other presidential aspirants. When the time comes, our timetable will be made known.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Anybody who wants to aspire for the presidency under the APC will not be denied the opportunity to purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms to exercise their franchise. We never said we had locked the door),” Argungu stated.

President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

The Sokoto-born politician explained that the endorsements by the National Working Committee, the Progressives Governors Forum led by Senator Hope Uzodinma, and the National Assembly leadership under Senator Godswill Akpabio were merely an appreciation of Tinubu’s leadership.

“We are only telling people that we appreciate what the President is doing for the people of the country and that he deserves a second term in office when we roundly endorsed him recently,” he added.

Argungu dismissed suggestions that the APC might adopt the same approach as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014, when it printed a single form for then-President Goodluck Jonathan, effectively shutting out challengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turning to the party’s performance in recent by-elections, Argungu celebrated the APC’s victory in 13 out of 16 contested seats, attributing the outcome to divine grace and grassroots loyalty.