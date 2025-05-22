JUST IN: APC governors endorse Tinubu for 2nd term

President Bola Tinubu has secured the unanimous endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors as their sole presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

The declaration was made during the APC National Summit, which was held on Thursday, May 22, at the State House banquet hall in Abuja.

Hope Uzodimma, Imo State Governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), initiated the motion to endorse Tinubu, which was seconded by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, Uzodimma said, “We are committed to mobilising our resources and political structures to ensure President Tinubu’s re-election. His leadership has set Nigeria on a transformative path, and we are confident in his reforms.”

Governor Sani echoed this sentiment, affirming that the governors would deliver their states for Tinubu in 2027.

The endorsement adds to a recent wave of support for the president, including a vote of confidence from North Central APC governors who lauded Tinubu’s inclusive governance and developmental efforts.

This show of solidarity comes at a time of strategic realignments among opposition figures.

Notably, former PDP presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai have reportedly begun talks with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), fueling speculation of an emerging coalition.