A coalition of more than 1,000 youth support groups under the banner of the PDP Youth Vanguard for Renewed Hope has declared unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

In a statement signed by its National President, Hon. Charles Onoja, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, the coalition also hailed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, describing him as the “greatest political asset” produced by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in recent times.

The coalition commended Wike’s bold declaration to lead Tinubu’s re-election campaign in Rivers State, despite remaining a PDP member, calling the move “courageous” and “patriotic.”

“We align completely with His Excellency, Nyesom Wike. He is a lion of Nigerian politics and the greatest asset the PDP has ever produced in the interest of national unity,” the group stated.

The coalition said Wike’s announcement, made during a live media chat broadcast earlier this week, signals a new era in Nigerian politics where national development and competence take precedence over partisan loyalty.

“That he boldly declared to the nation, on live television, that he would lead Tinubu’s 2027 campaign in Rivers is not just political news but a strategic move. He has chosen the path of truth and prosperity will be kind to him.”

According to Onoja, the coalition views Wike’s decision as a reflection of growing political maturity among Nigerians, especially the youth.

“This is not about crossing over to the APC. It is about crossing over to the truth,” he said. “The reality is that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has outperformed expectations in infrastructure, education—particularly the student loan scheme—job creation, aviation sector reforms, and more. Young Nigerians, particularly in the North, are tired of PDP’s propaganda. We want sound leadership, and that is what President Tinubu has provided in the past two years.”

Onoja revealed that the group has already commenced grassroots mobilisation in all 774 local government areas across the country.

“Our structures are active in the 774 local government areas. We are organising town halls, campus engagements, digital campaigns, community meetings, church and mosque-to-mosque sensitisation efforts. We want to make a clear statement that Nigeria’s youth are not blind to results. We support Tinubu because he delivers,” he declared.

The coalition also issued a strong appeal to PDP leaders to resist the urge to attack Wike, warning that such actions could alienate more young members from the party.

“Rather than vilify Wike, the PDP should listen to him. He has his finger on the pulse of the people, especially young Nigerians. His decision to back Tinubu is in line with the aspiration of millions who want Nigeria to rise above the same old politics.”

“We want to be on the side of truth, performance, and stability. Wike has shown us that it is possible to stay loyal to your values and still support a government that works. Tinubu has earned our respect. Come 2027, we will speak with our PVCs.”