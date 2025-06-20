APC governors endorse Tinubu’s state policing plan after Benue visit

In a landmark show of unity, governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties have endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s proposed state-led policing system as a critical step toward ending Nigeria’s deepening insecurity.

The decision was the outcome of a joint meeting between the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), held shortly after President Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue State, where over 200 people were killed in a violent attack by gunmen.

Imo State Governor and PGF chairman, Hope Uzodimma, said the agreement signals a shared resolve to strengthen grassroots-level security while complementing federal law enforcement agencies.

“We’ve adopted Tinubu’s security plan. In our deliberations yesterday, following Mr President’s visit to Benue State, we reviewed the prevailing security architecture and reached a consensus on the urgent need to adopt the long-advocated state security system,” Uzodimma announced.

The endorsement marks a significant political shift on the contentious issue of state policing, which has long faced opposition due to concerns about potential abuse and the fragmentation of national security.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State. [Facebook]

Governor Uzodimma highlighted his state’s experience with the model, describing it as a proactive strategy that is already yielding results.

“In Imo State, we have proactively embraced this model, deploying it across our communities. This has led to tangible progress in tackling security threats, enhancing response mechanisms, and restoring citizens’ confidence,” he said.

He explained that the Imo model relies on intelligence gathering, community engagement, and lawful enforcement—an approach he believes other states can adopt and refine based on local realities.

While awaiting formal directives from the presidency, the governors expressed a commitment to their constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property.

“Our resolve is unwavering, and our duty to the people remains our highest calling,” Uzodimma declared.