PHOTO: Obidient movement unveils new logo ahead of 2027 election

The Obidient Movement has unveiled a new logo ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, reinforcing its commitment to accountability, equity, and good governance.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 25, Dr Tanko Yunusa, National Coordinator of the movement, said the new emblem symbolises the values and aspirations of the Obidient family.

At the centre of the logo is the image of Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate.

“His face on this logo is more than a reflection of an individual; it represents the collective hope of millions who believe governance should serve the people, not the privileged few,” Yunusa said.

According to him, Obi’s leadership embodies “integrity, humility, and tireless service,” inspiring a movement dedicated to justice and meritocracy.

"This logo is a bold declaration of our commitment to justice, equity, and the pursuit of a better Nigeria—a nation where merit prevails over mediocrity, where every citizen’s voice matters, and where leadership is anchored in transparency and public good,” he added.

Yunusa emphasised that the movement is not solely about Obi but about Nigerians who demand better governance.

“As we unveil this symbol, we reaffirm that the Obidient Movement is about all of us who refuse to accept the status quo,” he stated.

He further described the logo as a “constant reminder” of the movement’s mission, which he said transcends politics, calling it a “moral duty” to build a nation that serves all.