2027: Tinubu’s supporters disburse millions to Abia grassroots mobilisation

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has launched its Abia State chapter with a major empowerment initiative targeted at boosting small businesses and mobilising grassroots support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, SERHA National Coordinator, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, praised the dedication of ward and local government coordinators, pledging that the group would fully implement the Renewed Hope Agenda in the South East.



“The initiative will not fail in its mandate to uplift communities across the region,” Enwere said.

To launch its empowerment initiative, SERHA distributed essential business equipment, including sewing machines, hairdressing tools, grinding machines, and dryers, to local entrepreneurs.

Additionally, over 1,000 beneficiaries are expected to receive financial support ranging from ₦20,000 to ₦200,000.

Specifically, 100 business owners will receive ₦200,000 each, 200 will get ₦100,000, 300 will be supported with ₦50,000, and 500 indigent families will receive ₦20,000 each.

“These resources will go a long way to grow your businesses and help you earn a better living,” Enwere told recipients.

Tinubu Gets Plaudits for Reforms in Southeast

He also commended President Tinubu’s creation of the South East Development Commission, describing it as a timely intervention to spur regional development.

Highlighting the administration’s achievements in economic reforms, infrastructure, and education, Enwere reaffirmed SERHA’s support for a second term for Tinubu.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda stands on three pillars: economic growth through innovative policies and infrastructure, improved security, and robust human capital development,” he stated.

Enwere further urged SERHA members to intensify mobilisation efforts across communities, spread the message of national renewal, and encourage greater participation in governance.

“As a collective voice, we are united in our determination to support His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a second term. Together, we can build a brighter future for Nigeria,” he declared.