Keep supporting Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda - Fubara tells Rivers people

Suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged the people of the state to keep supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The embattled Governor disclosed this in his Easter message contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the state's capital, on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

He said the Easter season represents a time for reconciliation and unity, restating his commitment to delivering good governance to the people of Rivers State.

“As we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, this Easter, I bring you warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations," reads the statement titled ‘Renewed By The Resurrection: Advancing Peace, Unity and Good Governance.'

“Easter is a sacred season of reconciliation and unity. It is a time when the peace of Christ dwells richly in our hearts, restoring relationships, comforting the afflicted, feeding the hungry, and healing the brokenhearted.

“It is a time to reaffirm our shared belief that peace shall overcome war, and that even shattered dreams can find new life in the light of the resurrection.

“This season renews our confidence that nothing — neither hardship, nor adversity, nor even death — can separate us from the love of God in Christ. In Him, we remain victorious.

“I reiterate my unwavering commitment to delivering good governance to the resilient and dignified people of Rivers State.”

Fubara called on the Rivers people to keep up the support for Tinubu, expressing hope for a better future.

“Therefore, I call on the good people of Rivers State to continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while looking forward to a better tomorrow.

“Let us not lose sight of our collective strength. The transformation we all desire is achievable when we act together as one people under God, committed to peace, unity, and progress.