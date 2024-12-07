Tinubu nominates chairman, 5 executive directors for South East Development Commission

President Bola Tinubu has removed Hon. Emeka Atuma as Chairman of the board of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) and replaced him with Dr Emeka Nworgu.

The President also replaced all the three executive directors initially nominated and named two additional executive directors, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

The President also removed one of the board members, Donatus Nwankpa.

However, Hon. Mark Okoye retained his position as the Commission’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer on the 16-member board, one more member than the initial board.

The new executive director for finance is Stanley Ohajuruka, who replaced Anthony Ugbo in the first list.

Toby Okechukwu is the new executive director of projects. He replaced Obinna Obiekweihe, while Chief Sylvester Okonkwo is now the executive director of corporate services, replacing Dr Daniel Ugwuja.

The two nominated executive directors without a portfolio are Chidi Echeazu and Dr Clifford Ogbede.

The President retained Mr Ugochukwu Agballah, Hon. Okey Ezenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Mr Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman and Hamma Kumo.

The other nominees retained are Edward Onoja, Orure Inima and Chief Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma.

All the nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.