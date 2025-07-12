Gbajabiamila backs coalition's emergence, says ADC will prevent one-party state

President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the recently formed opposition coalition is a welcome development for Nigeria’s democracy.

The former speaker posited that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) could help prevent the country from sliding into a one-party system.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote during the local government elections in Surulere, Lagos, on Saturday, July 12, 2025, Gbajabiamila noted that political opposition is essential in any democratic society.

“It is a welcome development with the coalition. It is not the first time we are seeing this,” he said. “In every democracy, we must have some level of opposition, otherwise we will run into a one-party state. But I’m not sure where it would go.”

His comments come amid rising concerns over the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which has benefited from a series of high-profile defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The wave of defections has prompted criticism from political observers, who fear the APC is consolidating too much power and weakening the multi-party system.

In response, several opposition parties recently formed a coalition to counterbalance the ruling party’s grip on power ahead of the 2027 general elections. The group has adopted the ADC as its political platform.

While many APC loyalists have dismissed the move and accused the coalition of plotting to “overthrow” President Tinubu’s government, Gbajabiamila’s stance offers a more measured perspective, acknowledging the role of a vibrant opposition in sustaining democratic values.