2027 presidency: Jonathan tipped for Aso Rock return in latest prophecy

A Niger Delta-based cleric, Prophet Bomadi Serimoedumu, has prophesied that former President Goodluck Jonathan could reclaim Nigeria’s top seat in 2027 if he decides to run.

Speaking during Sunday service at the Paradise City Zion, headquarters of Mount Zion Divine Gospel Ministry Inc., in Bomadi, Delta State, the self-styled “Field Marshall of the Prophetic” and “Secret Revealer of the Niger Delta” told congregants he saw Jonathan emerging victorious in a spiritual vision.

“In the vision, the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was flying above all others, and former President Jonathan was holding it high.

"If he chooses to run in 2027, he will return as President. There will be prosperity, and the people will rejoice,” Serimoedumu declared.

The cleric predicted that Jonathan, who served as President from 2010 to 2015, would govern for only one term if re-elected, ushering in what he described as an era of economic growth and nationwide jubilation.

Cleric recounts vision of Tinubu seeking one-term prophetic backing

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima [Getty Images]

Prophet Serimoedumu also revisited a spiritual experience from the 2023 election period, in which he claimed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima appeared to him in a vision seeking his prophetic endorsement.

“In that vision, Tinubu sat on a chair while Shettima sat on the floor beside him. Tinubu promised to run for only one term and asked for my support. I agreed. But I noticed his running mate was visibly displeased with the one-term idea,” he recounted.

The prophecy has fuelled renewed speculation over a potential political comeback for Jonathan, despite no public indication from the former leader.

For Serimoedumu, these revelations are part of his divine mission: “These are awe-inspiring secret things. My calling is to reveal what God has shown me for the nation.”