Jonathan eyes 2027 comeback - holds talks with Northern leaders

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, is reportedly preparing to contest the 2027 presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with consultations already underway among key political stakeholders, particularly in the north.

A close ally of the ex-President revealed to Vanguard that Jonathan has accepted to rejoin the race, following extensive mobilisation by top PDP figures.

The insider stated that the former President is motivated by a desire to rescue Nigerians from the rising levels of poverty, hardship and economic suffering attributed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration since 2015.

“He has agreed to run. The plan to draft him is far advanced. He’s not running for power’s sake but to help ease the suffering and address the growing poverty in the country,” the source disclosed.

Jonathan Meets IBB

The source added that Jonathan recently met with prominent northern leaders, including former military President General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), at his Hilltop Mansion in Minna, Niger State. [PremiumTimes]

The source added that Jonathan recently met with prominent northern leaders, including former military President General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), at his Hilltop Mansion in Minna, Niger State.

According to the report, Jonathan briefed Babangida on his decision to contest in 2027 with a promise to serve only one term if elected.

Confirming the development, PDP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Ibrahim Abdullahi, said there had been ongoing internal discussions aimed at bringing Jonathan back into the fold.

“Many Nigerians have come to realise the mistake they made in not re-electing Dr. Jonathan. They now acknowledge his achievements and are even apologising, pleading with him to return and rescue the country,” Abdullahi said.