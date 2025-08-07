2027: Tinubu-Shettima's ticket gets mass backing amid rumoured Jonathan's return

A coalition of over 1,000 organisations under the Northern Progressives Coalition (NPC) has declared unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s re-election in 2027, citing unprecedented reforms and inclusive governance in Northern Nigeria.

This is on the heels of speculations that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan might be on the verge of declaring his ambition for the next election cycle.

Pulse Nigeria reports that Jonathan recently met with prominent northern leaders, including former military President General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), at his Hilltop Mansion in Minna, Niger State.

However, Tinubu-Shettima's endorsement was made during a major convergence in Abuja, where traditional rulers, political leaders, civil society groups, and youth representatives from Nigeria’s 19 northern states gathered in solidarity.

NPC Convener Usman Abdullahi praised the administration as the “most dependable leadership” in Nigeria’s post-independence history.

“Tinubu and Shettima have brought a ray of hope, delivering visionary policies that prioritise the North as a crucial pillar in Nigeria’s national architecture,” he said.

Abdullahi cited the commissioning of a state-of-the-art oncology centre in Katsina and the success of the National Student Loan Scheme, which has disbursed over ₦45 billion to Northern students, 55% of total beneficiaries, as proof of targeted development.

He also highlighted the revitalisation of over 100 Almajiri schools, the establishment of 120 solar-powered learning centres, and the proposed Almajiri Health Scheme as hallmarks of the administration’s education reform agenda.

Infrastructure gains were noted, including the N740.79 billion Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road and the 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Highway, among others.

“These are not mere promises but projects with budgetary backing and visible progress,” Abdullahi said.

Tinubu Reforms a Game-Changer - Group

He defended the removal of fuel subsidy as a necessary sacrifice and applauded tax incentives aimed at empowering Northern farmers and small-scale traders.

Calling for policy continuity, Abdullahi warned against treating 2027 as a year of political “experimentation,” saying, “No other president-vice president pairing has understood the North’s developmental needs like Tinubu and Shettima.”

The coalition urged the creation of youth tech hubs, agro-processing zones, and a Northern Women Enterprise Fund, while also calling for accountability from Northern appointees.

Abdullahi concluded: “The North has suffered enough. We are no longer at the margins but at the epicentre of governance.”