2027: Gov Otti's endorsement for Abia guber seat suffers major blow - details emerge

Abia State Governor Alex Otti's endorsement for a second term has been strongly opposed ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election.

A group of young professionals from the Old Bende bloc in Abia State issued a scathing statement on Wednesday, July 30, describing the endorsement made by Hon. Mascot Ikwechegh, the member representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency, as “null and void.”

Signed by its President, Barr. Chima Charles Ogbonnaya, and Secretary, Hon. Chief Dike Chidozie Okwara (Dike Ohafia), the statement accused Ikwechegh of exceeding his political boundaries.

“What happened in Hon. Ikwechegh’s sitting room is a parody of the absurd. If it were in the military, all those who attended that circus show should have been court-martialled,” the group declared.

They said no meeting of Old Bende stakeholders was convened to discuss the 2027 election, let alone endorse a candidate.

The group emphasised that Abia North in Old Bende should produce the next governor, noting that discussions on zoning and selection were yet to begin.

Rejecting the use of traditional rulers in the endorsement process, the group cautioned royal fathers to steer clear of political manipulations.

“While we acknowledge that there is hunger in the land, our traditional rulers should preserve their integrity and dignity by confining themselves to their cultural roles in society,” the statement read.

The group further suggested that if Ikwechegh was truly passionate about Old Bende, he should consider relocating his political ambition.

“He should contest for House of Representatives in Bende in 2027 and allow Ngwa people to retain Aba representation,” the group stated.

They named several prominent Old Bende sons and daughters, including Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu, Dr. Sampson Uche Ogah, and Elder Etigwe Uwa (SAN) are capable of leading Abia.