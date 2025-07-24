Outrage as Gov Otti allegedly opposes creation of new 'Aba State'

The immediate past Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, has praised Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for his firm support for the creation of an additional state in the South-East, faulting Abia State Governor Alex Otti for allegedly opposing the initiative.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 24, by his media aide, Chiagoziem Enoch, Ikonne described Uzodimma’s pro-Aba State stance as “a bold step aligned with the desires of well-meaning Igbos and Nigerians.”

He argued that the imbalance in state representation, particularly in the Senate, continues to fuel a sense of injustice in the region.

"Governor Uzodimma's principled stand aligns with the position of well-meaning Igbos who decry the grave injustice against our people.

“It is disgraceful that while other regions have up to 21 senators, the South-East lags behind with just 15,” Ikonne said.

Ex-NALDA Boss Slams Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

The former NALDA boss slammed Governor Otti’s position during the recent Constitution review hearing in Owerri, describing it as “a huge waste of opportunity.”

“Rather than stand with his people, Otti claimed Nigeria does not need more states. But for those who know him, that was just a veiled expression of resentment against a section of Abia who pride themselves as Aba indigenes,” Ikonne alleged.

He further criticised Otti for previously declaring Aba “a no man’s land,” calling the statement divisive.

“That declaration could have needlessly ignited conflict, but the resilient Aba spirit swallowed it,” he noted.

Dismissing Otti’s economic arguments, Ikonne challenged the governor’s credibility as a renowned economist, saying, “It is infantile to claim an Aba State is not viable. Nations like Finland and Israel thrive on knowledge economies — something Abia can achieve.”