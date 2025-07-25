'Stop the bullying!' – Otti warned over media drama on proposed 'Aba State' creation

A political analyst and researcher based in Abia State, Dr Ujo Justice, has warned Governor Alex Otti to desist from using media platforms to attack former NALDA Executive Secretary, Prince Paul Ikonne, following the latter’s call for the creation of Aba State.

In a press briefing on Friday, July 25, Dr Justice described Ikonne’s advocacy as “patriotic” and rooted in equity and fair representation, criticising Otti’s response as an attempt to suppress dissent.

“The Governor’s media aide, rather than engaging the substance of Ikonne’s call, resorted to personal insults, describing him as ‘hate-ravaged’ and ‘infantile’,” Dr Justice said.

“Such vile expressions have no place in public discourse, especially from the office of a sitting governor.”

Ikonne had recently called on political leaders to support the creation of Aba State, drawing commendation from Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, while criticising Otti’s longstanding opposition.

Otti’s Camp Fires Back

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

In response, Otti’s media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, issued a scathing statement targeting Ikonne’s person and legacy.

Dr Justice, however, defended the former NALDA boss, saying, “Prince Paul Ikonne is not an opportunist. He is not seeking favour. He is asking the hard questions that many avoid.

"His service in NALDA benefited farmers nationwide. That Abia did not benefit, as Ekeoma claims, reflects more on poor state-level synergy than any fault of Ikonne.”

He added that Ikonne’s call is consistent with longstanding demands from the South-East, which remains the only region in Nigeria with five states.

“This imbalance affects representation, appointments, and resource allocation. Rather than address real issues, the government is playing historical blame games.

"But history will remember Ikonne for his courage and conviction,” Dr Justice stated.