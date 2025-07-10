2027: David Mark’s ADC chairmanship sparks fresh wave of reactions

A fresh wave of political reactions has followed the emergence of former Senate President, Senator David Mark, as Interim National Chairman of the newly inaugurated African Democratic Congress (ADC), with former PDP senatorial aspirant, Bright Igodo Ogaji, throwing his weight behind the move.

Chief Ogaji, reacting from the United States, described the development as “a new dawn” for Benue State and Nigeria.

“The new face of ADC, Senator Mark, no doubt, is a game-changer that has come through a storm to rescue Nigeria from the shackles of oppression and underdevelopment,” he said in a personally signed statement.

The ADC, launched last week in Abuja by opposition heavyweights and notable APC defectors, has positioned itself as a fresh political force. Former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was named Interim National Secretary.

Benue Launch Signals Shift in Political Landscape

In Benue State, the party took over the PDP Secretariat, appointing Rt. Hon. Terngu Tsegba and Rt. Hon. Samson Okwu as Interim Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Ogaji praised the Benue leadership of the ADC, commending figures such as former Governor Gabriel Suswam and ex-Deputy Governor Engr. Benson Abounu and other prominent PDP stalwarts are now aligned with the ADC.

“Their bold decision to embrace ADC shows a collective vision for inclusive development and prosperity,” he added.

Calling ADC “a brand new vehicle that would deliver the people to the promised land,” Ogaji encouraged his supporters to register with the party.

“I urge all my supporters, home and abroad, to queue behind these great leaders of our land, to make the new party work, for Benue people and Nigerians.”