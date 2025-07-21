PHOTOS: IGP moves to calm retired officers as protest at National Assembly sparks tension

Dozens of retired police officers, many in their 60s and 70s, gathered at the gates of the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday, July 21, despite heavy rain, to demand their removal from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which they described as "exploitative" and "unjust."

Clad in plain clothes and holding handwritten placards, the elderly ex-officers stood defiantly in the downpour, chanting solidarity songs and calling on lawmakers to urgently review their pension arrangements.

Leading the protest, retired Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Manir Lawal, decried the prolonged neglect of their welfare.

“We are here to ask the government to remove us from the CPS. The pension scheme is exploitative and unjust.

“I am 67 years old. Many of us here are in our 60s and 70s. We have served this country faithfully and deserve to retire in dignity. This scheme has impoverished us. It is our right to demand better,” he said.

The retirees vowed to remain at the National Assembly gate until the leadership addressed their demands.

Security personnel were present at the scene to ensure peace was maintained throughout the demonstration.

IGP Responds to Protesters

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF]

In response, the Nigeria Police Force issued a statement via X (formerly Twitter), assuring the protesting officers that their grievances would be addressed.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, conveyed his willingness to meet with the retired officers in person.

According to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, arrangements have been made for the IGP to receive them at the Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

However, the Police warned that the peaceful nature of the protest was being threatened by certain individuals allegedly seeking to hijack the movement for other motives.

“These elements are dissuading the retirees from embracing dialogue and are instead pushing for confrontation and disorder,” the statement noted.