It's mischievous - Police warn against planned nationwide protest on Monday

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has issued a stern warning against a planned nationwide protest on April 7, 2025, which coincides with the National Police Day celebration.

The Take-It-Back (TIB) movement, led by national coordinator Juwon Sanyaolu, had announced plans for the protest. They cited demands for the repeal of the Cybercrime Act and the end of emergency rule in Rivers State, which they described as “a form of military dictatorship” under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 6, 2025, the NPF questioned the timing and motive behind the protest, calling it “ill-timed and mischievous.”

The police raised concerns over the planned protest on the same day that the Nigeria Police's contributions to national security are to be celebrated, an event that will attract dignitaries from across the globe, including foreign inspectors-general of Police and diplomats.

“While the Nigeria Police Force respects citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly and association, we are deeply concerned about the timing of this protest,” said Muyiwa Adejobi, the force’s public relations officer.

The NPF urged the organisers to reconsider their protest and instead engage in dialogue with relevant government institutions to address their concerns.

The statement, underlining the NPF's commitment to upholding citizens’ rights, further stated, “We encourage organisers and participants to pursue dialogue with the proper authorities to press their demands.”