PHOTOS: Over 1,000 lawyers storm National Assembly - demand takeover of Benue, Zamfara assemblies

Over 1,000 lawyers from across Nigeria stormed the National Assembly on Tuesday, calling on federal lawmakers to take over the functions of the Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly.

Under the banner of the 'Save Benue and Zamfara Coalition', the lawyers warned of looming constitutional crises in both states.

During a peaceful protest at the National Assembly complex, the coalition alleged that both state legislatures have become dysfunctional due to political interference from their governors.

In Zamfara, 10 lawmakers were reportedly suspended in February 2024 after raising concerns about rising insecurity.

In Benue, 13 legislators were suspended for allegedly defying Governor Hyacinth Alia’s directive to suspend the state's Chief Judge.

NASS told to invoke constitutional powers for takeover

Barrister Sambari Benjamin, who led the protest, urged the National Assembly to invoke Section 11(4) of the Constitution to assume legislative powers over the two states.

“We write to request the urgent intervention of the Senate under your able leadership to forestall the demise of our democracy in instalments,” the petition stated.

The lawyers expressed fears that President Bola Tinubu might declare a state of emergency in the two states if the National Assembly fails to act swiftly, as recently occurred in Rivers State.

“Our fears are that all of Nigeria’s 36 states would come under emergency rule if the Senate does not step in,” the coalition warned, adding that the inaction could eventually threaten the stability of the National Assembly itself.