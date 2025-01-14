FULL LIST: FCT police identify 17 criminal hotspots in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has identified 17 areas in Abuja as criminal black spots and launched strategic operations to tackle crime in the city.

The police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, announced the change in a statement on Tuesday, January 14.

Adah disclosed that the force had conducted targeted daily raids in these locations to ensure law and order.

She described the operation as pivotal to safeguarding residents and maintaining the capital's security.

“Massive successes have been achieved through these sustained efforts,” she remarked. “The FCT Police Command has arrested 348 suspects involved in various criminal activities. Additionally, 320 suspects have been successfully prosecuted and charged to court.”

The identified black spots, which have become focal points for police operations, include areas notorious for criminal activities.

While the full list of locations was not included in the statement, Adeh emphasised that the police are working diligently to address security concerns in these zones.

FCT police issues precautionary tips to Abuja residents

She reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring Abuja remains safe for its residents and visitors.

“We will continue to carry out proactive measures, including community engagement and intelligence gathering, to prevent crime,” she said.

Residents have been encouraged to report suspicious activities to the police and cooperate with ongoing security efforts.

This development follows heightened security concerns in Abuja, where the police have pledged to continue conducting raids and implementing other crime-fighting strategies.

Full list below