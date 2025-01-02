'If this be the end, so be it' - Peter Obi vows resilience amid opposition struggles

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has opened up about the challenges of being in opposition in Nigeria.

Speaking in a press conference, Obi lamented the difficulties his family and business endure due to his political stance.

“If you know what I face, what I go through, what my family go through, you won’t even believe I should be standing and going around this country,” Obi stated.

Despite the hurdles, Obi expressed a firm commitment to his vision for a better Nigeria.

“But I’ve made up my mind that if this be the end, so be it. Because you can’t allow the country… it is difficult to be in opposition in this country; extremely difficult,” he declared.

Obi also highlighted the social and professional isolation he faces.

According to him, colleagues and friends often avoid being associated with him to maintain favour with the ruling government.

“They don’t even want to talk to you. I see colleagues, I greet them at the airport, they don’t even want to reply because they feel the government of the day might see them greeting you,” he revealed.

The former governor further shared how these challenges extend to his business.

“Your business, everything you’re involved with, is dismantled,” he added.

Obi’s remarks underscore the personal and professional sacrifices opposition figures endure in Nigeria’s political landscape.