Peter Obi slams Rivers state emergency - calls Tinubu’s move ‘reckless’

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has strongly condemned President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State and remove Governor Similaya Fubara from office.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Wednesday, March 19, Obi described the move as "reckless" and warned that it could undermine Nigeria’s democracy by fostering a dangerous culture of impunity.

“The unilateral decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove Governor Similaya Fubara of Rivers State from office is not only unconstitutional but also reckless,” Obi wrote.

“It has plunged us back into a state of lawlessness, hugely undoing the progress we have made in these 26 years of democratic journey.”

He criticised Tinubu for his disregard for the rule of law, arguing that the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State was an overreach that violated democratic norms.

“A state of emergency does not mean an elected Governor can be removed unilaterally,” Obi stated.

“This decision does not align with democratic principles or good governance. Instead, it appears to serve specific interests rather than the collective good of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria.”

Obi called on the National Assembly and other stakeholders to intervene and prevent what he described as a dangerous precedent that could erode Nigeria’s democratic foundation.

“If left unchecked, this action will foster a culture of impunity,” he warned.

“Having already been grappling with non-adherence to electoral rules and massive rigging, adding arbitrary removal of elected officials will push us into a state of nature and anarchy.”