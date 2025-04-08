Biography of late founder of now-defunct Diamond Bank, Pascal Dozie

Early Life and Education

Pascal Dozie was born into a modest family in Egbu, a town in Owerri, Imo State, on April 9, 1939. He began his early education in Nigeria before moving to the United Kingdom for higher studies. He earned a degree in Economics from the prestigious London School of Economics and went on to obtain a Master’s in Administrative Science from City University, London. His educational background laid the foundation for a life devoted to economic development and entrepreneurship.

Career

Dozie started his career in consulting and economic advisory roles before returning to Nigeria, where he founded Diamond Bank in 1990. His vision was to create a financial institution that catered especially to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly in southeastern Nigeria. Diamond Bank quickly grew into one of Nigeria’s most respected banks and eventually merged with Access Bank in 2019.

Beyond banking, Dozie was instrumental in the growth of telecommunications in Nigeria. He served as the pioneer chairman of MTN Nigeria, guiding the company through its formative years and helping it become the country’s largest mobile network.

He also co-founded Africa Capital Alliance, Nigeria’s first indigenous private equity firm, and was a former chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

Honours and Recognition

In recognition of his contributions to Nigeria’s economy and private sector development, Pascal Dozie was awarded the national honor of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Personal Life

Pascal Dozie was married to Chinyere Dozie and had children, including Uzoma Dozie, who succeeded him as CEO of Diamond Bank. He was known for his humility, brilliance, and passion for youth empowerment.

Death