Pascal Dozie, founder of defunct Diamond Bank, dies at 84

Nigerian business magnate Pascal Dozie, founder of the defunct Diamond Bank and former Chairman of MTN Nigeria, has passed away at the age of 84.

Family sources confirmed that Dozie died after a brief illness. His legacy in Nigeria’s financial and telecommunications sectors remains profound.

Born on 9 April 1939, Dozie was raised in a Catholic home, with his father, Charles Dozie, serving as a catechist.

He had his early education at Our Lady’s School Emekuku, Holy Ghost Juniorate Seminary, and Holy Ghost College, Owerri, where he obtained his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Seeking higher education abroad, he moved to the United Kingdom, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics.

He furthered his studies in Operational Research and Industrial Engineering before obtaining a Master’s degree in Administrative Science from City University in London.

Dozie played a critical role in Nigeria’s banking and telecom industries, founding Diamond Bank, which later merged with Access Bank, and serving as the chairman of MTN Nigeria, overseeing its expansion.

His contributions to the country’s economic growth earned him widespread respect. He is survived by his wife, Chinyere, and five children.