'Okowa's defection driven by fear, not loyalty' - Ex-APC chieftain

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has launched a scathing attack on former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, accusing him of lobbying and begging to be named Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Frank was reacting to a recent comment allegedly made by Okowa, in which he reportedly expressed regret over accepting the vice-presidential nomination from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Though Okowa has yet to publicly confirm or deny the statement, Frank said the silence amounts to an admission.

“Okowa begged, fought, and lobbied to be the vice-presidential candidate. To now turn around and claim regret is cowardice in full bloom," Frank said in a statement released in Abuja.

‘Serial Liar, Betrayer’: Timi Frank Rips Okowa Over PDP Exit

Frank, currently the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, described Okowa as a “serial liar and betrayer,” citing his defection to the APC as further proof of his political inconsistency and lack of integrity.

He also blamed Okowa’s selection as running mate for PDP’s loss in the 2023 presidential election, stating, “If Wike had emerged as running mate, perhaps PDP would be in government at the national level today.”

Frank warned that Okowa’s move to the APC is driven by a fear of prosecution over corruption allegations, rather than ideological alignment.

“With the likes of Okowa joining APC, it shows the party is now a dumping ground for looters,” he added.