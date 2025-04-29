Tinubu finally reacts to Oborevwori, Okowa’s defection to APC

In a dramatic shake-up of Nigeria’s political landscape, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, former Vice Presidential candidate Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, have officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), bringing with them the entire PDP structure in the state.

Describing the event as unprecedented, President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at a rally in Asaba, said the mass defection marks “the greatest political tsunami ever witnessed in Nigeria.”

“This is the first time in our political history that a governor has defected with his entire political structure—from ward to state level, including elected and appointed officers,” Shettima stated.

He praised Oborevwori’s move as a “bold step” and declared him the new leader of the APC in Delta State.

“You are not tenants in the party but co-owners. Together, we shall build a Nigeria of our dreams,” Shettima added, extending an open hand of welcome to the defectors.

APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje called the defection “historic and patriotic,” suggesting it would position Delta State for stronger national integration and development.

He was joined at the event by several APC heavyweights, including Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Governor Oborevwori said the oil-rich state could no longer afford to remain on the sidelines of national politics.

“This is not just a political shift; it is a patriotic movement in the best interest of our state,” he declared.

He pledged to reconcile any grievances among party members in order to maintain unity within the new APC family.

Okowa breaks silence on defection to APC

Former Governor Okowa echoed similar sentiments, saying his decision to defect was driven by the state's prolonged marginalisation at the national level despite being a key contributor to the country’s economy.

“We have played second fiddle for too long. This is the right step forward,” he said.