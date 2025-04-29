'I should have gone with my people' – Okowa regrets being Atiku’s running mate in 2023

Former Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed regret over his decision to serve as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), revealing it went against the wishes of his constituents.

In an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show, Okowa admitted that many in Delta State and the South were uncomfortable with another northern presidency following Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years in office.

“Even when we were campaigning, I realised our people were not interested in having another northerner come into power.

“In retrospect, I now believe I should have gone with the will of my people,” he said.

The PDP’s poor showing in Delta during the presidential vote, where Labour Party’s Peter Obi secured over 341,000 votes compared to the PDP’s 161,600, was, according to Okowa, a direct reflection of that discontent.

However, he noted the PDP’s subsequent victory in the state’s governorship election demonstrated enduring local support.

“That showed the people still believed in us, believed in me,” Okowa stated.R

The former governor also addressed his recent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the move followed extensive consultations and was not intended to evade corruption investigations.

“Petitions can be written by anybody… there are no fears concerning that at all,” he said.