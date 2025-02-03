Obasa’s removal sparks division in Lagos APC as GAC holds emergency meeting

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to hold an emergency meeting today at the Lagos House, Marina, to deliberate on the fate of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, whose removal has sparked controversy within the party.

Obasa was removed in absentia on 13 January 2025 by 32 out of 40 Lagos State House of Assembly members, who accused him of financial misappropriation, misconduct, and high-handedness.

His deputy, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, was immediately installed as the new Speaker .

However, Obasa’s removal has divided members of the GAC, the highest decision-making body of the Lagos APC, chaired by Pa Tajudeen Olusi, with President Bola Tinubu as its lifetime patron.

Muraina Taiwo, a GAC member from Isolo Constituency, criticised the process, arguing that the Assembly had reconvened during recess without due process.

“This removal lacks procedural legitimacy,” Taiwo asserted.

Conversely, former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, dismissed objections to Obasa’s ouster.

“There’s no going back on the decision,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Senator Anthony Adefuye opposed the removal, calling it “illegal.”

Obanikoro swiftly countered, saying Adefuye’s remarks were “careless.”