BREAKING: Mudashiru Obasa impeached as speaker months after eyeing Lagos governorship seat

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, January 13, the Lagos State House of Assembly impeached its Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, citing multiple statutory and financial infractions.

Obasa was promptly replaced by his deputy, Lasbat Meranda, marking her as the first female Speaker in the Assembly’s history.

Meranda, who represents Apapa Constituency 1 and served as the House’s chief whip, assumes leadership amid growing scrutiny of legislative transparency.

The impeachment follows an exposé detailing how Obasa authorised the withdrawal of ₦43.5 billion for lawmakers’ backup vehicles and other controversial expenditures.

The report intensified calls for accountability within the Assembly and fuelled internal dissatisfaction.

Obasa teases Lagos governorship ambition

Obasa, who had previously touted his potential to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, maintained that his primary goal was strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in 2024, Obasa declared, “Our intention is to promote our party on the platform of Mandate. Becoming governor is secondary; it is something that I have not given serious consideration. Nevertheless, that does not mean I am too young or lack experience to run.”

The embattled former Speaker also urged party members to prioritise mobilisation before the 2027 elections.

“May I use this medium to sensitise us more on the need to build and sustain our party, the APC, regarding our focus for 2027. We need to continue to mobilise people just as I do frequently,” he emphasised.

Obasa’s removal comes amid intensified political discussions within Lagos State, including growing calls for President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, to contest the 2027 governorship.