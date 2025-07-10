Did Tinubu stop 5-year non-immigrant visa for US citizens? Presidency reacts

Following the latest update to the United States government's visa policy for Nigeria, the Presidency has clarified the situation regarding President Bola Tinubu's alleged involvement.

Effective July 8, 2025, the US government announced that Nigerians applying for non-immigrant and non-diplomatic U.S. visas (i.e., B1/B2 for tourism and business, F1 for students, etc .) will now receive a single-entry visa valid for only three months.

This represents a significant reduction from the five-year, multiple-entry arrangement that has been in place hitherto.

The US government explained that the new visa policy was an act of reciprocity, implying that the Nigerian government had made the first move.

Presidency debunks US claims

President Donald Trump

However, reacting in a statement on Thursday, July 10, 2025, the Presidency faulted the claim of reciprocity by the United States government, insisting that the claim does not accurately reflect the actual situation.

Contrary to misinformation and fake news circulating online, the Presidency also debunked the claim that Tinubu had stopped issuing 5-year multiple-entry visas for US citizens, by the principle of subsisting bilateral agreements and reciprocity.

“Immediately after assuming office, President Tinubu’s administration issued a service-wide directive that Nigeria implement all bilateral agreements with other nations and adhere to the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic relations, " read the statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga .

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has clearly stated the position of the Federal Government of Nigeria on the recent adjustment made by the United States’ non-immigrant visa policy for Nigerians.

“The Ministry and other senior government officials will continue to engage with the United States to address the unfavourable restrictions in a just and fair manner that reflects the mutual respect and partnership that exists between our two friendly nations.”

Presidency punctured US claims

Onanuga, who faulted the US government’s claims, said, “We want to reiterate that the US government’s claim of reciprocity as the reason for its current visa policy towards Nigeria does not accurately reflect the actual situation.

“The Nigerian government has not deviated from granting US citizens a 5-year multiple-entry non-immigrant visa, just as the US has continued to grant the same to Nigerians.

“The 90-day single-entry visa validity period only applies to the newly introduced e-visas, a short-term visa category for tourists and business people who may not wish to undergo the standard visa application process and wait.

“The e-visa replaces the now obsolete visa-on-arrival, which was inefficient and often used as a means of extortion. The e-visa is a fast, online process that does not require the applicant to go to the embassy. Applicants receive the e-Visa within 48 hours of submitting their application.

“The e-visa policy aligns with President Tinubu’s efforts to boost investment, trade, and tourism in the country, as well as promote the ease of doing business for non-nationals. Moreover, e-visas are a widely adopted global policy in dozens of countries.”

The Presidency said that although Nigeria has an e-visa policy for citizens of the US and several other countries, the US has not reciprocated this gesture for Nigerians.